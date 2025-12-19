Wolves Foundation: Wolves players bowl over foundation participants

The children with SEND (Special Education Needs & Disabilities), from several schools and Wolves Disability FC, were treated to a couple of games at Hollywood Bowl, before the players – and Wolfie – arrived for a string of selfies and autographs.

Sam Johnstone, Dan Bentley, Matt Doherty, David Moller Wolfe, Tolu Arokodare and Jorgen Strand Larsen from the men’s team, and Lily Simkin, Louanne Worsey and Anna Grey from the women’s, proved great sports in spending plenty of time with the young people to give them an afternoon to remember just over a week before Christmas.

“It has been absolutely amazing today,” said Josh, one of the Under-16 players with Wolves Disability FC.

“To come and do some bowling, and then see the players show up, it’s been unreal.

“I’m a massive Wolves fan and season ticket holder who watches these players every week.

“It is lovely that they have come to see us and to meet them in person, ask a few questions and get a picture is amazing.”