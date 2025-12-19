Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS has called on the Welsh Government to urgently convene the Welsh Government Emergency Coordination Centre (WGECC).

It is the Welsh Government’s equivalent to a COBRA meeting, to coordinate a national response and protect patients this winter.

Public Health Wales data shows 152 hospital admissions for flu in the last week, including five people in critical care.

With flu activity continuing to rise and RSV season underway, health leaders are warning that pressure on hospitals is likely to intensify further in the coming weeks.

Latest surveillance data also shows flu is spreading rapidly in the community. GP consultations for flu-like illness in Wales increased by almost 30% in a single week, as flu became the most commonly detected respiratory virus.

Public Health Wales has confirmed that flu A is now the dominant strain in circulation, while RSV infections in young children remain at very high levels.

This rising community spread is now feeding directly into hospitals. In the most recent week, more than 150 people in Wales were hospitalised with flu and over 120 with RSV, placing additional strain on already stretched NHS services.

Two health boards have already asked hospital staff and visitors to wear masks in clinical areas to help curb the spread of infection, warning that further restrictions may be needed if flu cases continue to rise.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “These figures should set alarm bells ringing. Flu is spreading quickly in our communities and that surge is now hitting our hospitals and we are not yet at the peak of winter.

“Patients and staff cannot be left to face this alone. The Welsh Government must urgently activate its emergency coordination centre to bring together Public Health Wales, NHS leaders, health boards, the ambulance service, social care and local government to agree a clear national plan.

“That plan must include a rapid push to boost vaccination uptake, including properly funded pop-up vaccination clinics in community venues such as town halls, places of worship, sports clubs and community centres, alongside clear public messaging on how people can access care appropriately.

“We also need urgent action to tackle delayed discharges so hospital beds are not blocked simply because the care and support people need in the community is not available.”