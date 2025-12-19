The past month has seen food hygiene inspectors carrying out checks at a range of restaurants, cafés and takeaways across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Following the inspections the premises are graded from zero to five - with zero being the lowest grade and five the highest.

The Food Standards Agency says the inspections offer a snapshot of how different venues are managing food safety.

It says the system is designed to give customers greater confidence when deciding where to buy and eat food.