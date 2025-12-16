Festive pranksters turn statue of Lord John Scott into Chase from Paw Patrol in the West Midlands

The stone statue of Lord John Scott, who died in 1860, is a regular Christmas target for jokers in Dunchurch, Warks.

In the past it has been transformed into kid-favourites Bluey, Pinocchio, Pingu and Peppa Pig.

This year cheeky pranksters turned the historic statue into Paw Patrol's Chase, a German Shepherd who often helps save Adventure Bay from baddies.

Locals say the jokers identities are mystery and that they dress up the statue in early December each year.

The Lord John Scott statue in Dunchurch is decorated as German Shepherd pup Chase from Paw Patrol for the annual festive statue transformation. December 14 2025. /

Amber Cummins, from the Dunchurch Festival Group, said: "This much-loved tradition goes back many years, with the statue dressed each year as a popular character or something from a movie.

"I'm especially happy this year because Paw Patrol is my three-year-old son’s favourite programme — we have to watch it on repeat.

“It’s heartwarming to see children and adults alike react with such excitement when they see it.”

Mum-of-one Jordan Sargent, from Rugby, said: "We came down here to see which one it is. It was Peppa Pig last year and he loved that.

"This year it's Paw Patrol. It's not his favourite character, Rubbles his favourite, but we still like Chase.

"It's great, it's a nice tradition for the children to come and see every year."