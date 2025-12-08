Woman with 30 years experience in heath care takes top role within Black Country health trust

Paula Lloyd-Knight becomes the organisation’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). after spending three and a half years as the deputy.

Her previous roles before working for the trust include associate director of Acute and Urgent Care Services at Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, as well as other national and regional roles within health and social care.

The appointment follows the retirement of the former COO, Chris Masikane and a competitive national recruitment process with what chief executive Marsha Foster said was a high level of outstanding applicants.

Paula Lloyd-Knight

She said: "I'm delighted to welcome Paula as our new COO after the retirement of our colleague Chris who we would like to thank for his hard work and incredible service to the trust.

"With Paula's experience both inside and outside the NHS - most recently as our deputy COO – she brings an incredible insight to the role.

"I look forward to continuing to work with her to deliver the best possible services for our communities across the Black Country.”

Ms Lloyd-Knight said: “I am honoured to be appointed COO and to be continuing my work at the trust, ensuring that our services continue to meet the needs of our Black Country communities.

“I look forward to building on the progress we have made, working closely with colleagues and partners to deliver compassionate, high-quality care.

"It is a privilege to take on this role, and I am excited to continue supporting our staff, service users and stakeholders as we shape the future together.”