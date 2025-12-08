Rural A-road linking Ellesmere to outskirts of Shrewsbury to be closed for a day of repairs
A rural A-road linking Ellesmere to the outskirts of Shrewsbury will be closed for urgent carriageway repairs later this month.
The A528 from Marton Junction, Myddle, to the B4397 junction for Burlton will be closed on Thursday, December 18.
The road will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm and a diversion will be in place along the A5.
To view the full diversion route visit https://one.network/?tmi=GB42225008
You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk