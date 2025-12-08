The A528 from Marton Junction, Myddle, to the B4397 junction for Burlton will be closed on Thursday, December 18.

The road will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm and a diversion will be in place along the A5.

To view the full diversion route visit https://one.network/?tmi=GB42225008

