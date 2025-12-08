Plans for 47-bed care home on the edge of Shifnal approved

Khaira & Plant Ltd submitted plans for the scheme adjacent to a recent housing development off Lamledge Lane in October.

Khaira & Plant Ltd has targeted a vacant piece of land next to a housing development off Lamledge Lane, Shifnal to create a 47-bed care home. Picture: AP Architecture Ltd

In their application, architects AP Architecture Ltd, said the site has been vacant for a period of time, and has not yet been developed.

The applicants said the aim was to create a modern dementia care unit which will be built to exceed current standards, and provide an appropriate environment within which quality care can be delivered to the residents.

In approving the plans on Wednesday, planning officers at Shropshire Council said the proposed development was “considered appropriate for the site” where there was "a demonstrable need for the type of care provision proposed.”

The planners added: “The appearance of the development would respect the context of the area and integrate appropriately into the street scene, whilst satisfactory protection of residential amenity for residents and neighbours will be achieved through the building's siting, the implementation of façade protection to ensure internal acoustic standards, and the appropriate use of landscaping.”

