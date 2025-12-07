The one-vehicle collision happened at Kinlet, near Cleobury Mortimer at around 12.55am.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here: shropshirestar.com/newsletters

Police officers and firefighters were also despatched to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “On Sunday, December 7, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Bewdley.

“Crews made vehicles safe and assisted Police. Crews used small gear to deal with the incident.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Cleobury Mortimer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.