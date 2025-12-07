The two-vehicle collision happened at the Newdale roundabout in Lawley Village at around 5.25pm yesterday (Saturday, December 6, 2025).

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a collision. No persons trapped and no action by fire service personnel.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Wellington.