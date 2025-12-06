Cooking left on stove leads to fire service call out in South Shropshire
Cooking left on a stove resulted in a kitchen fire in south Shropshire on Saturday.
The incident in Lydbury North, saw a fire crew from Bishop's Castle called out at around 2.40pm.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the kitchen fire was caused by cooking left on a stove.
The fire service said they used positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke from the kitchen.