Christmas comes to children's ward at hospital with visit of santa and his reindeers

The man in red and white delighted young patients on the children's ward and switched on the Christmas tree lights with reindeer Mistletoe and Michael.

The reindeer, organised through Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust’s Well Wishers charity as part of its Festive Fridays were a huge hit with all, including Alfie Croydon, aged seven, who is currently being treated for nephrotic syndrome.

He said: “It has been really good, my favourite part was sitting in Santa’s sleigh, and I really liked meeting Mistletoe and Michael.”

The Christmas extravaganza saw each patient able to have a special passport stamped that saw them enjoy a storytelling session courtesy of the Mayor of Walsall, councillor Louise Harrison, and the chance to add a decoration to the tree as well as a host of other activities.

They also received a special goodie bag thanks to regular charity supporter Amrik Singh, managing director of Vibrant Networks, who donated them.

He said: “We enjoy supporting a local charity where we can see for ourselves the difference our donations make – that’s important.”

The mayor later made her way into the hospital’s main atrium to join patients, visitors and staff for the lights switch-on event.

Great Barr Brass Band spread the feelgood factor with a medley of seasonal tunes and visitors could browse stalls offering handcrafted items and Christmas present ideas.

Councillor Harrison said “It’s absolutely fantastic to be here.

Mayor of Walsall Louise Harrison pushes the button to light the tree at Walsall Manor's children's ward

“The hospital is such a special place at this time of year when Christmas can be hard for patients. You are not only healing their bodies – you are lifting their spirits. A real big thank you to all the doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants, porters, cooks, cleaners, security staff, admin staff and volunteers for all you do.”

Great Barr Brass Band entertained patients and visitors to Walsall Manor Hospital on Friday

Talented singer Shannon Harvey entertained the crowd with Christmas songs and the trust's chaplaincy team gave a blessing.

Shannon Harvey sang for the crowds

Georgie Westley, fundraising manager, said: “Christmas has officially started now. We’ve had such a wonderful day, and it has been so lovely to see the smiles on everyone’s faces.

“Thank you to everyone who got our Festive Fridays off to such a great start and safe journey home for Michael and Mistletoe.”