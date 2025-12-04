Teen drink driver caught at Telford industrial estate gets disqualified from driving
A teenage drink driver who was caught over the limit while driving on a Telford industrial estate has been given a road ban.
Bunty Clementson, aged 19, drove a Cupra Formentor on Stafford Park 1 on November 8 this year.
