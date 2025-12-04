Person pulled free from car stuck in Oswestry floodwater
A person had to be rescued from their car after getting stuck in floodwater in Oswestry on Thursday morning.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines were sent to the scene in Edgerley, Oswestry around 6.20am.
A spokesperson said "one vehicle was stuck in floodwater" and a person was rescued from the vehicle.
The fire service added that they were assisted by Mid & West Wales Fire Service during the incident.