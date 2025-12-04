Drink driver, 38, who was treble the limit in Oswestry gets long road ban and unpaid work
A drink driver who was more than three times the limit in Oswestry has been banned from the road.
Plus
Published
Paul Stott, aged 38, drove a Volvo V40 on Weston Road on November 12 this year.
Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here: shropshirestar.com/newsletters