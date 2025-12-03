'We hope this arrest and sentencing sends a clear message' - Prolific shoplifter jailed for nine months after repeatedly targeting discount store B&M

Shane Bull, of Dutton Green, Shrewsbury, was given the sentence at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday after pleading guilty to the theft from B&M on Brixton Way and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Back in August, the 34-year-old appeared before Telford magistrates after targeting the same B&M store three times, despite an existing CBO banning him from entering the shop.

The court heard that during that month he tried to steal five bottles of wine, and then returned to try and steal laundry products a week later. A few days after that he stole a box of chocolates worth £5.50. The court was told back then that he had previous convictions for 15 offences.

Black Friday: Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website on this link

Magistrates had handed Bull a 12-month community order which included a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 10 rehabilitation activity days.

But on Monday, the 34-year-old was again arrested by Harlescott & Sundorne SNT at his home address and whisked straight into court that same day, following a "a day of action" by the SNT who were targeting a number of shoplifters.

Magistrates jailed him for nine months on Monday after he admitted targeting B&M again.

A spokesperson for Harlescott & Sundorne Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "The SNT hopes this arrest and sentencing shows a clear message to those committing such offences."