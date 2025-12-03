‘The unjust decision threatens our family’: Petition launched for one-legged Telford man ordered to repay £36,000 to DWP after he was filmed playing cricket

Shaun Rigby, of Brookside, was involved in a tractor accident when he was just two that resulted in him losing his leg below the knee.

He was given a Motability car by the DWP around three years ago.

But Shaun, a keen cricketer, was filmed by the department playing the sport, and they decided to not only take away his Motability car, but last week demanded Mr Rigby repay £36,000 in benefits.

The DWP said their assessment found Mr Rigby’s disability did not “impact his day-to-day needs” enough to warrant the enhanced PIP and car after they filmed him at a community match, despite Shaun requiring a runner to play and having to take daily pain medications.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 19/06/2025Pics in Telford of Shaun Rigby 37. A working man and lost his leg aged 2. He has been filmed playing cricket and has now lost his Motability car and PIP payments too.

Now the family of Mr Rigby, who has played for the England disabled team in the past, have launched a petition to urge the DWP to change its mind.

In launching the petition on website Change.org, Lauren Rigby said: “The decision to demand repayment of the benefits and removal of his Motability car came after a brief video of Shaun engaging in a light-hearted community cricket match was misconstrued.

Shaun Rigby 37. A working man and lost his leg aged 2. He has been filmed playing cricket and has now lost his Motability car and PIP payments too.

“Playing cricket does not negate Shaun's disability; it showcases his determination to lead a fulfilling life despite it. It is crucial to understand that participating in adaptive sports is a well-known form of rehabilitation and psychological well-being for individuals with disabilities.

Black Friday: Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website on this link

“This unjust decision not only threatens Shaun’s welfare but also that of our entire family. Caring for four young children often requires the flexibility and mobility that only a vehicle can provide, especially in semi-rural areas like Telford.

“Losing access to these essential benefits exposes us to undue hardship and stress.

“We urge the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to reassess Shaun’s case, acknowledging the context and intent behind his cricket participation. Reversing this decision will ensure Shaun continues to live with dignity and support, reflecting the very purpose that disability benefits are intended to serve.

“Please support our family by signing this petition and help us fight for a fair reassessment of Shaun’s situation. Your signature can bring attention to the nuanced realities of living with a disability and advocate for justice in the benefits review process. Let's bring Shaun's story to light and demand fairness from the DWP.”

You can sign the petition at: https://www.change.org/p/reverse-the-decision-to-repay-shaun-s-disability-benefits