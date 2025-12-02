'These incidents serve as a stark reminder to always buy electricals from reputable retailers' Fire service warning after spate of household electrical fires

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were first called to a fire in a property in Ditherington, Shrewsbury at around 1pm on Saturday.

A fire investigation was carried out and found the blaze was caused by an incompatible charger connected to a segway - a type of electrical scooter.

One of the electrical fires at the weekend

Similarly, at around 1.15pm in Woodside, Telford crews attended another fire involving damaged electrical wires.

Alec Thomas, Group Manager for Prevention and Protection, said: "These incidents serve as a stark reminder to always buy electricals from reputable retailers, ensure the chargers and cables you're using are right for the appliance and that all of the electricals are in good repair.

"A significant amount of damage has been caused to both properties.

"Please follow our electrical safety advice to avoid an incident in your home."

For more information on electrical fire safety visit www.shropshirefire.gov.uk/electrical-safety-1