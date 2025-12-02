German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier to pay emotional visit to West Midlands cathedral destroyed in Second World War Blitz

The German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, former judge Elke Budenbender, will join the Duke of Kent to lay a wreath at the ruins of the old Coventry Cathedral, which was bombed by the Germans during the Second World War.

This year marks the 85th anniversary of the Coventry Blitz in November 1940 , in which 568 people were killed and 4,300 homes destroyed, along with the Cathedral Church of St Michael.

The cathedral ruins were deliberately preserved as a lasting memorial to those who died and the site now hosts community events, bringing new life and positivity to a symbol of war.

Mr Steinmeier and Ms Budenbender will tour the new cathedral, which sits alongside the ruins of the old one and was completed in 1962.

They will join a prayer service highlighting the ministry's commitment to peace and reconciliation.