'Running saved my life' - Wolves fan's inspirational story as he prepares for new challenge to help Wolves Foundation

Next April, 10 years on from completing his very first 5km, Andy Jarvis will take to the streets of the capital to continue a running journey which has helped him address past issues of poor mental health and addiction.

His is an inspirational story all on its own which will undoubtedly help others in a similar position alongside raising vital funds for Wolves Foundation’s variety of work across the local community.

Wolves fan Andy Jarvis says running transformed his life

“I was struggling, and using alcohol as a crutch to manage my mental health,” says Andy, of the start of his running journey nine years ago.

“It all came to a head and I had to take some time off work and didn’t really know what to do with myself.

