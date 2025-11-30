Person cut free after car overturns and comes to rest in ditch near Worthen

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving one car on the B4386 near Worthen on Saturday afternoon (November 29).

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 4.37pm reporting the incident. Two fire crews, including the rescue tender, were sent from Bishop's Castle, Minsterley and Wellington fire stations.

An operations officer was also in attendance, alongside West Mercia Police officers and paramedics.

The car had come to rest on its side in a roadside ditch, with one person trapped inside. Firefighters used Holmatro cutting equipment to release a casualty.

The stop message - indicating that no further assistance was required - was issued at 5.21pm.