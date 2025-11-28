Hatchback ends up on its roof after Telford crash

Emergency services say they were called to Priorslee Avenue in Priorslee at around 7.30pm following reports of a road traffic collision.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved two hatchback cars, with one ending up on its roof.

Black Friday: Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website on this link

The fire service said nobody was trapped in their vehicles, but a spokesperson added: "One vehicle had come to rest on its roof. This was righted using a Tirfor winch. Both vehicles were made safe by fire service personnel using small tools. No further assistance was required."

The police and ambulance service were also on the scene and have been approached for comment.