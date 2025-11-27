'This year we are bursting with Christmas activities': Shropshire country house announces Christmas plans

Attingham Park, near Atcham, and which is run by the National Trust, say they want to make the festive period this year "a very Attingham Christmas" which will showcase the most memorable traditions from years gone by.

Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website. Visit shropshirestar.com/subscribe for our Black Friday offer.

The Mansion is set to sparkle fairy lights, and baubles galore, while visitors will be encouraged to step behind the scenes to see the servants getting ready for the family Christmas.

The walled garden

Children are being to help Attingham’s own walled garden cats, Scrap and Fig, find Father Christmas’s reindeer. Families can set out on the trail following the route along the Mile Walk and into the Walled Garden to uncover clues, solve puzzles, and spot festive surprises hidden in the wintry landscape.

The Mansion will be festively decorated

The Outer Courtyard will have a new twist this year with vintage game stalls, and The Attingham Bandstand will be festively decorated and hosting bands, choirs and performers on selected weekdays outside of school holidays throughout December.

Sant will be waiting in Sunnycroft

Inside Sunnycroft there will be a "spellbinding Christmas journey" where pantos collide, and Father Christmas is waiting.

Nicholas Worthington, Welcome Manager at Attingham Park, said: "Our festive programme is always a highlight but this year we have crammed so much in that we are bursting with Christmas activities for all.

"From trees to music, to mince pies and mulled wine, we have it all. There is always a buzz at Attingham, but this time of year is extra special. We want everyone to enjoy it with us, so book your tickets and get yourself to one of our events."

Normal admission charges apply, free for National Trust members.

For tickets and pricing visit: https://www.nationaltrust-tickets.org.uk/event-tickets/33478?branches.branchID=2302&catID=32999