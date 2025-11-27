Police called to early morning car fire in Telford
Police were called to a car fire in Telford in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Published
Last updated
The blaze in Orchard Way, Wellington saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called out at around 1.15am.
Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website. Visit shropshirestar.com/subscribe for our Black Friday offer
A spokesperson for the fire service the incident involved a hatchback that was "50 per cent damaged by fire"
The fire service added that West Mercia Police were at the scene, who have been approached for comment.