Police called to early morning car fire in Telford

The blaze in Orchard Way, Wellington saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called out at around 1.15am.

A spokesperson for the fire service the incident involved a hatchback that was "50 per cent damaged by fire"



The fire service added that West Mercia Police were at the scene, who have been approached for comment.