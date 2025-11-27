Newport Town Council launches community speedwatch programme

Newport Town Council has announced the launch of a new community speedwatch initiative, a volunteer-led programme designed to help keep roads safer.

Speedwatch volunteers help monitor vehicle speeds in their own communities and educate drivers about the dangers of speeding.

The team are now on the search for "enthusiastic local residents" who want to "make a real difference" and help out with the scheme.

Volunteers will be offered full training and will work alongside trained coordinators to monitor vehicle speeds, raise driver awareness, and promote safer streets across Newport.

Those with a few hours to spare and wanting to get involved are asked to email enquiries@newportshropshire-tc.gov.uk