Emergency services respond to rush crash in north Shropshire

The incident on the A41 near Tern Hill saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called at around 5.40pm.

A spokesperson for the fire service said two vehicles were involved in the crash, but nobody was trapped in either of them.

The fire service added that both the police and ambulance service was also in attendance.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.