Albrighton-born award-winning actor Jason Watkins who starred in Netflix's The Crown delivers masterclass to aspiring TV production students in West Midlands

Watkins, 63, is well known for his roles in The Crown, Des and The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, for which he won a BAFTA for Best Actor. A RADA graduate, he has also been nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for his stage work.

From a young age, Jason loved mimicry, voices and performance — his first taste of showbusiness came around age six when his mother took him to a clown-class near Bridgnorth.

That early spark for performance stayed with him, eventually leading him to train at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) and pursue a career on stage, television and film.

Jason Watkins at Birmingham City University

Despite leaving Albrighton early, he has fond childhood memories of woodland dens behind his birthplace and village-life simplicity — memories that helped shape the versatility and grounded humanity he brings to his acting today.

Now, the actor has given others aspiring to be the future of TV production an exclusive masterclass as he paid students a visit at Birmingham City University earlier this month (November 13) during the Bickerton’s Freelancers’ Fair – a week-long event designed to help young people understand how the TV, film and media industries really work.

During the session, students heard first-hand about the craft of acting and the day-to-day realities of working in the creative industries. Watkins also shared his experience of screen performance, offering advice on directing, photography, lighting and sound, as well as the teamwork between actors and film-makers that helps produce award-winning films.

He later joined a question-and-answer session, giving students the chance to find out more about life on stage and screen.

Nosa Obayiuwana, Course Director of Digital Film Production at BCU, said: “It was a real privilege to welcome Jason to BCU and for our students to learn from someone of his calibre.

“His generosity in sharing his experiences, both the challenges and the rewards of the industry, provided invaluable lessons for our aspiring filmmakers and actors.

“Opportunities like this embody what the Bickerton’s Freelancers’ Fair is all about – connecting education with real-world expertise.”