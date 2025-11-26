Budget 2025 latest updates for Shropshire as Rachel Reeves unveils her highly anticipated financial scheme with tax hikes expected and more

As with all her predecessors, the in-tray is flowing over with a host of issues, some of which have already found their way into the media.

Yesterday, the Chancellor of the Exchequer confirmed another rise in the national minimum wage which is great news for workers, but less so for business owners as they grapple to stretch their payrolls again.

Tax is making the headlines as it seems the freeze on income tax thresholds will remain which could push some people into higher brackets as their wages increase.

And the two-child benefit cap, which restricts credits to a family’s first two children in most households, will also be scrapped, according to reports.

Whatever happens today, there are sure to be winners and losers, critics and those quick to commend.

