Shrewsbury Whitchurch Road collision leaves man in 80s with 'potentially life-threatening injuries'

The collision occurred this afternoon - Saturday, November 22, at around 12.30pm on Whitchurch Road.

West Mercia Police said it involved a pedestrian and an Audi TT car.

A statement from the force said that the pedestrian, a man in his eighties, was airlifted to hospital after sustaining "serious, potentially life-threatening and life-changing injuries".

Whitchurch Road was closed for a number of hours.

PC Steve Wootton said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision and anyone who have may have seen the car involved; a black Audi TT which was travelling on the Shrewsbury bound carriageway, prior to the collision.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage to support our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Steve Wootton on 01905 973369 or via email stephen.wootton@westmercia.police.uk

