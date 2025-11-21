Two Shropshire firms ordered to pay more than £90,000 by tax man for deliberately defaulting on their bills

Duncan Recruitment Freight Ltd (formerly known as Duncan Transport) owed the tax man £98,837.20, HMRC said.

The firm, which operates out of Elms Paddock in Little Stretton, Church Stretton was handed a £67,456.38 penalty for defaulting on the bill.

Meanwhile, Dede Ramazan Akbulut trading as Alis Chic O Land takeaway was hit with a £27,149.84 penalty from HMRC after defaulting on a £52,975.35 tax bill. The business operates out of Bramley Close, Wellington. The business is now permanently closed.

The firms were among a number of UK businesses named in a list published by HMRC of deliberate tax defaulters – those who deliberately defaulted on tax exceeding £25,000.

The latest update adds more than 160 individuals and businesses, including a vape importer, a waste broker, property developers and online retailers.

In each case, they failed to fully disclose their default to HMRC at the outset of an investigation. These defaulters’ details will remain published for 12 months.

It is important to note that this list only includes those penalised under civil procedures and does not include criminal convictions for tax fraud.

Kevin Hubbard, HMRC's Director of Individuals and Small Business Compliance, said: “We are committed to tackling those who deliberately default on the tax they owe and creating a level playing field for businesses.

“By publishing the names of deliberate defaulters and their penalties, we send a clear message that non-compliance has consequences.”