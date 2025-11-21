Fire chiefs in Shropshire set aside more cash as national pay talks loom

Last year the Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority estimated that a national agreement would lead to a pay award of two per cent – but staff were given a 3.2 per cent increase instead.

A meeting this week was told that the authority dug into ‘contingencies’ to be able to find the extra £150,000 for this year.

And for the next three years the fire authority thinks that three per cent hikes are on the cards for ‘grey book’ frontline and ‘green book’ support staff.

A report to Thursday’s (November 20) meeting of the strategy and resources committee was told that the estimate is “based on current awards being over and above previous provision but also considers affordability based on current service pressures and a potentially unfavourable financial settlement”.

The Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority met in Shrewsbury on November 20. Picture: LDRS

The report adds that the Chancellor has “referred to the requirement for further efficiencies and productivity improvements, and any potential increase over and above budgeted levels would be covered by savings identified”.

Councillor Roger Evans (Liberal Democrats, Longden), chairing the meeting, asked: “Is three per cent realistic or does it need to be more?

“It’s better to have a bonus than to underestimate. I would like to go on the safer side.”

Joanne Coadey, the fire authority’s head of finance, said: “If we can afford it we should put in what we think is going to be reasonable. At the moment we’ve gone three per cent because that feels comfortable.

“If members feel we need to increase that we can certainly increase that but we do need to be mindful of our funding level.”

Fire authority chairman councillor David Minnery (Liberal Democrats, Market Drayton South) said that negotiations are going on and “we should know more by the time we get to January”.

Chief fire officer Simon Hardiman added that a meeting with the national employers body was set for 10am today (Friday).