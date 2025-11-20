New stamps pay tribute to some of the most famous designs in British postal history

The stamp was seen as groundbreaking when it was released in 1840 as it was the world’s first adhesive postage stamp.

It was followed by classics such as the Penny Red, Penny Lilac, and the 4d “Jubilee” of 1887.

The stamps chart the evolution of British philately during Queen Victoria’s reign.

A set of eight Victorian era stamps revived by the Royal Mail, charting the evolution of British philately during Queen Victoria's reign. Each stamp features her unmistakable profile, a constant presence throughout more than six decades on the throne. Photo: Royal Mail/PA Wire

The main set of eight first class stamps being revived are:

– Penny Black (1840)

– Twopenny Blue (1841), 6d embossed (1854) and 4d first letterpress (1855)

– 1s small letters (1862) and Penny Red (1864)

– Penny Lilac (1881) and 4d “Jubilee” (1887).

They feature a watermark image printed on the reverse of each stamp, echoing the original anti-forgery design from when they were first issued.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs, said: “Each of these stamps is a miniature masterpiece. Taken together, they tell the story of a communication revolution.

“By revisiting these iconic designs, we honour the enduring legacy of Queen Victoria, the origins of the modern postal service, and the timeless elegance of British stamps.”

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from today and go on general sale from November 27.