County firm taking on major renovation of Shropshire's brain injury centre

Shuker Building & Development will take on the extensive Shrewsbury refurbishment project will see the creation of a modern and inclusive Community Wellbeing Centre, designed to enhance the experience of clients, staff, and visitors alike.

Work includes upgrades to office and reception spaces, refurbishment of the kitchen to make it fully adaptable for accessibility, modernisation of toilet facilities, and improvements to lighting, ceiling tiles, and flooring – alongside a range of additional upgrades to ensure the centre is welcoming, functional, and future-ready.

Robert Parry, Commercial Director at Shuker Building & Development, said: “We are proud to be partnering with Headway Shropshire on this landmark renovation project.

Rob Parry, Commercial Director at Shuker, receiving the keys from Nia Rossiter, CEO of Headway Shropshire.

"As a company, we take great pride in delivering high-quality commercial developments that not only meet technical and design standards but also make a lasting contribution to the community.

"This scheme represents an important investment in local infrastructure, and our team is committed to creating a modern, accessible environment that will enable Headway Shropshire to continue its vital work supporting individuals and families for years to come. "

Hattie Beardsley, Operations Manager at Headway Shropshire, said: “It’s fantastic to see the project moving ahead. The new facilities will make such a difference to the people we support with acquired brain injuries every day, giving them more opportunities to rebuild confidence and independence in a safe, comfortable environment."

Mike Shuker, Managing Director, and Rob Parry, Commercial Director of Shuker, with Hattie Beardsley, Operations Manager at Headway.

Nia Rossiter, CEO of Headway Shropshire, said: “This is a really exciting step forward for Headway Shropshire, a specialist charity supporting people with acquired brain injuries. We’re very grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund for their generous grant, and to Shuker Building & Development for working closely with us to deliver the best possible outcome for our clients and community.

"These improvements will help us create a more welcoming, inclusive, and accessible space where people can receive the support, they need following an acquired brain injury."

Founded in 1989, Headway Shropshire provides rehabilitation, therapy, and support for individuals and families affected by brain injury.

The charity’s dedicated team helps clients regain independence, rebuild confidence, and reconnect with their communities through tailored support and activities.

Shuker Building & Development, a Shropshire-based construction firm with a strong reputation for quality, reliability, and community-focused delivery, will lead the renovation works.

The company specialises in residential and commercial developments, refurbishments, and social housing projects across the region.

Mike Shuker, Managing Director of Shuker Building & Development, commented: “We’re incredibly proud to be working with Headway Shropshire on this important community project. As a local company, it means a lot to us to contribute to a facility that provides such vital support for people across the county. Our team is committed to delivering high-quality, accessible spaces but make a real difference to the people who use them”.

The refurbishment is set to commence over the next few weeks, with completion expected in six months.