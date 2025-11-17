James St Clair Wade has been working on his Shrewsbury Streetscape Project for several years now and has drawn many of the town centre’s most well-known and picturesque spots.

He has drawn on his experience as an architect to create highly detailed drawings to capture the town at a moment in time.

This Saturday, November 22, James is welcoming visitors to his studio in Belle Vue, where people will have the chance to see his drawing of Shrewsbury railway station for the first time.

Can you spot Tintin and Snowy? This is a portion of one of James St Clair Wade's Shrewsbury Streetscapes. He has drawn The Square and Princess Street in full

As well as a mini exhibition of James' work, there will also be an opportunity to buy cards, prints and gift vouchers.

Katriona, James’ wife, said: “If you’re in Shrewsbury on Saturday, November 22, we’d love to see you and to show you what James has been drawing this last year!

Shrewsbury Library, complete with Charles Darwin statue, as drawn by James St Clair Wade

“First opportunity to see the very first print of Shrewsbury railway station, which took James 86 hours to draw.

“If you’re free - we hope to see you then!”

James Wade has been drawing the buildings of Shrewsbury

James’s studio is at 5 West Hermitage, Belle Vue, Shrewsbury, SY3 7JP.

The open session is free to attend and will be on between 10am to 1pm, and 2pm to 5pm.