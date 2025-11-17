Charities benefit from Shropshire firm's charity events

The total raised by Lanyon Bowdler has been split between Belmont Community Hall in Wellington and We Are Farming Minds, a charity which supports farmers with their mental health.

Lanyon Bowdler, which has offices across Shropshire, Herefordshire and North Wales, has a long tradition of supporting charities by raising funds and sharing their story through the firm’s various contacts and marketing channels.

Staff nominate different charities to support each year, with Belmont Community Hall and We Are Farming Minds the recipients for 2024/25.

From left, Vicki Thomas of Lanyon Bowdler, Stephen Handley and Maureen Powell of Belmont Community Hall, and Karen Clarke of Lanyon Bowdler.

Amanda Jones, marketing director at Lanyon Bowdler, said the firm was proud of its record of supporting charities over many years.

She said: “We are always looking to help small charities who will really benefit from our fundraising, which we hope will make a big difference to them.

“Every member of staff has the opportunity to nominate a charity for consideration, and our charity committee then votes on each nomination, giving them a score based on a range of criteria, with the highest scoring ones being the two we support.

“Belmont Community Hall is a huge help to many elderly or isolated people in the Wellington area, holding events and simply being a welcoming place for people to come together.

“We Are Farming Minds is based in Herefordshire and does a lot of amazing work to support the mental health of those working in farming, which can be a very stressful and lonely job.

“Our staff have raised £1,750 for each of these charities through a range of activities, from bake sales to holding musical bingo nights, and we know the money will be put to good use.”

Meanwhile, Lanyon Bowdler has announced Shrewsbury-based Little Stars and Severn Valley Rescue, an animal sanctuary near Bridgnorth, as the firm’s nominated charities for the next 12 months.

Little Stars works to ensure babies and children do not go without clothes and other essentials, through donations and pre-loved shops and events.

Severn Valley Rescue looks after donkeys, dogs, cats and other animals, many of them with special needs, injuries or disabilities - rehoming them whenever possible.

For more information about Lanyon Bowdler, visit www.lblaw.co.uk