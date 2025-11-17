Aerial footage shows Monmouth flooding after Storm Claudia damage

A major incident was declared in South Wales due to "severe and widespread" flooding in Monmouth with the disruption continuing.

Four severe flood warnings remained in place in South Wales on Sunday (16/11) - indicating a "danger to life" - whilst 42 flood warnings in place across England where flooding has been less intense.

According to The Environment Agency, at least 20 properties had flooded in England.

The River Monnow broke its banks in the early hours of the morning on November 15 (Sat) and left cars and high street shops underwater.

Resident Kim Kaos said: "At 2am this morning my town flooded.

"It looks like the flood defence walls have either broken or been topped. The Monnow is rampant in the town.

"There a guy trapped in an ally opposite. This is what climate collapse looks like."

Aerial image captures the aftermath of severe flooding on Monnow Street and the surrounding area in Monmouth, South Wales. November 16, 2025. Storm Claudia caused chaos across the UK - as a river broke its banks and submerged a Waitrose. A major incident was declared in South Wales due to "severe and widespread" flooding in Monmouth. The River Monnow broke its banks in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 15) and left cars and high street shops underwater.

Fire and rescue teams have reported responding to at least 80 different flooding related incidents in Monmouth.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews are working to carry out rescues, evacuations, welfare checks, and moving residents from affected areas to places of safety.

They are working alongside Gwent Police, Welsh Ambulance Services NHS University Trust (WAST), SARA, Mountain Rescue, the Coastguard, and colleagues from neighbouring Fire and Rescue Services who have provided additional support.

South Wales Fire and Rescue said rescues are ongoing and conditions remain challenging due to fast-moving water, blocked routes, and continued pressure on local infrastructure.

Area Manager Matt Jones commented: “This is a large-scale incident, and our crews and partners have been working tirelessly through the night and into today to help those affected.

"I want to thank everyone involved for the professionalism and care they continue to show in very difficult circumstances.

“I would urge the public to avoid the Monmouth area completely.

"The flooding is significant, and we need to keep routes clear to allow emergency services to reach the people who need us most. If you are in immediate danger with threat to life or property, or need urgent assistance, please call 999.”