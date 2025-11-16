Winter Fuel Payment 2025: scam text and email warning for millions of pensioners - what to look out for

Around nine million pensioners across the UK will receive between £100 and £300 over the next several weeks, with payments being sent out automatically throughout November and December.

But experts warn that the start of payment season is also peak time for criminals posing as government bodies to trick older people into handing over bank details or clicking malicious links.

What to look out for

Consumer groups say the biggest red flag is simple: the Government will never ask you to apply, confirm your identity, or provide bank information to receive the Winter Fuel Payment.

Anyone who receives a text or email claiming otherwise should treat it as a scam.

This year, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has already logged a rise in reports of fake “application” messages, many using official logos and language to appear genuine.

Victims are typically told they need to “update details” or “confirm eligibility”, something the real DWP will never request.

Suspicious texts should be forwarded to 7726, the Government’s scam-reporting service. Fake emails can be reported via the National Cyber Security Centre.

When will real Winter Fuel Payments be made?

Payments will vary depending on circumstances such as whether someone lives alone, is part of a couple, receives certain benefits, or lives in a care home.

Most pensioners will see the extra help in their bank account by mid-December, and ministers stress there is no need to chase the payment unless it hasn’t arrived by January 28, 2026.

Anyone unsure about eligibility can contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.

Pensions Minister Torsten Bell said the support will offer reassurance as temperatures drop. He said: “Payments are being made automatically, so don’t worry if yours hasn’t arrived yet.

“But do stay alert - the Government will never ask you to share personal information or click on links to claim your payment.”

Those on the lowest incomes may also be entitled to Pension Credit, worth around £4,300 a year on average, while older people with care needs can apply for Attendance Allowance, worth up to £5,740 a year.