Driver sentenced after high-speed pursuit into hospital grounds in Staffordshire

Hudhaifa Amin, 23, of Bradford, received a 50-week sentence, suspended for one year, at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday (20 October) after admitting driving a motor vehicle dangerously and failing to stop a vehicle when required by a constable.

On 16 February, officers from the road crime team spotted Amin on Hilton Road driving a BMW with no lights on through a residential estate. When requested to stop, he drove off at speed.

He went through red lights, weaved in and out of traffic and drove onto the car park of Royal Stoke University Hospital, continuing to speed past the entrance to A&E before getting out and trying to run off.

Amin was detained, arrested and taken in for questioning.

As part of his sentencing, Amin was also disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to take an extended re-test. He was also ordered to pay £272 in costs.

PC Mark Boyles, from the road crime team, said: “Amin could have very easily injured or even killed someone with the manner of his driving that night and I’m pleased we were able to bring him to justice.

“Speeding is one of the fatal four factors that are the main contributors to fatal collisions in the UK. We are working on a 24/7 basis to take proactive action against anyone who commits these offences in Staffordshire, and this is another example of that.”