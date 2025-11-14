Three arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences in West Midlands

West Midlands Police said two men aged 18 were arrested on Wednesday night in Coventry on suspicion of disseminating terrorism material, while a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of preparation for an act of terrorism.

A fourth male, aged 58, was arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence.

The West Midlands force said in a statement: “Four addresses are being searched by police and the men are detained in a local police station for interview.

