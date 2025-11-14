This year's recipients include volunteers helping run village halls, libraries, community shops and much more.

This award celebrates and promotes the tireless work of those who help others in their communities, and is the highest-level accolade for volunteer groups - the equivalent of an MBE.

The award honours work that is recognised as bringing clear benefits to the community across a range of areas, such as culture, heritage, wellbeing, and social support.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, said the groups play a vital part in their towns and villages, and deserve the recognition for their selfless efforts.

She said: “Thank you for all you do. Volunteers truly are the backbone of our communities in Shropshire. Many congratulations to you all for being recognised with this top-level award.”

Those honoured by the King include Aston on Clun Community Shop, Chetton and District Parish Hall, Friends of Pontesbury Library, The Melville Club in Albrighton, Shropshire European Organisation CIC, The Arts Society Wrekin, Wem Town Hall Community Trust, and West Shropshire Talking Newspapers.

The Kington Walks group, based on the Mid Wales and Herefordshire border, is also one of those to receive recognition.

The Friends of Pontesbury Library were set up around 10 years ago when the Shropshire Library Service proposed that most of its branch libraries, like Pontesbury, would close, unless local communities take over.

The committee members from the Friends of Pontesbury Library

Pontesbury and surrounding villages rose to the challenge and set up ‘The Friends’ (FOPL) to work with Shropshire Library Service, Pontesbury Parish Council and other local organisations.

The group set out with the ambition to make the service ‘more than just a library’.

FOPL’s activities for all ages have expanded exponentially since, and alongside fundraising, they include illustrated talks, plant sales, literacy, writing competitions, children’s craft activities, Christmas activities including Santa Fun Runs, Santa Sleigh tours and tree recycling, coffee mornings and a monthly lottery.

Working with Pontesbury Parish Council and Shropshire Council, FOPL negotiated the library’s move into purpose-built, multi-use premises in the village centre, the Pavilion Community Hub and Library.

Figures recently released show that over the past five years, at a time when library use is generally declining, active users of Pontesbury Library have increased by 17 per cent - the highest in Shropshire.

The group's recently appointed chair, Caroline Wright said: "I’m very proud to take on this role for such an effective voluntary organisation, now granted this most welcome award."

Yvonne Davies, trustee and previous FOPL chair, added: "We are truly delighted to receive this prestigious sward on behalf of the many volunteers who have worked with such passionate commitment to keep our library open. It’s now truly a much-loved library for the whole community, as this award recognises."