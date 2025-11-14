'Stay current!' - Shropshire fire chiefs issue warning after surge in electrical house fires

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) said electricals remain one of the leading causes of residential fires in the county, often linked to faulty appliances, wear and tear or misuse.

Last year, there were more than 1,140 accidental electrical fires across England, many caused by everyday household appliances including washing machines and tumble dryers.

To combat the risk, the county's fire service is encouraging residents to "stay current and safe" by carrying out simple checks at home.

Residents are being advised inspect plugs and sockets for scorch marks, hot spots, flickering lights, or fuses that repeatedly blow without explanation. They are also encouraged to register household appliances so manufacturers can contact them with safety updates or recall notices.

The fire service is also urging residents to use extension leads safely, and to plug large appliances such as washing machines and tumble dryers directly into wall sockets. Overloaded extension leads can significantly increase the risk of fire.

Householders are additionally being reminded not to leave appliances running overnight or when they are out, and to ensure they have working smoke alarms on every floor of their home, testing them regularly.

Area Manager Marc Millward, Head of Prevention, Protection and Response at SRFS, said: "Electricals are one of the leading causes of fires in the home in Shropshire - whether it’s due to faulty appliances, wear and tear, or misuse.

"Many of these incidents can be avoided. By staying current with simple safety checks and habits, you’re not just protecting your home - you’re protecting your loved ones.

"Electrical fires can spread quickly and have devastating impacts, so please follow our safety advice, test your smoke alarms weekly, and ensure your electrical goods are in good repair, maintained, and registered."

Further advice on electrical safety can be found here.