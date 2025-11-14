Kington Walks receives The King’s Award for Voluntary Service in King's 2025 Birthday Honours

Activities run by Kington Walks volunteers include two popular annual Kington Walking Festivals and a weekly Walking for Health programme

Walkers on the Radnor Forest Ramble, a popular event during Kington Walking Festival

This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

It marks a very significant achievement. Over 100 volunteers support Kington Walks in a variety of ways to enable visitors to the town and local people of all abilities to enjoy and benefit from walking.

Edward Harley CBE, Lord-Lieutenant for Herefordshire, said: ‘I am delighted that Kington Walks has been awarded this honour. It is wonderful that the Kington group of volunteers has enabled so many to enjoy and appreciate the great outdoors and the beauty of Herefordshire. The positive impact for the local community and visitors to the county have been immense’.

The award, announced on the birthday of His Majesty the King recognises the work of all Kington Walks volunteers in promoting walking for its benefits to health, pleasure and wellbeing, in the Kington area.

Activities run by Kington Walks volunteers include two popular annual Kington Walking Festivals, bringing hundreds of visitors to the town, and a weekly Walking for Health programme in partnership with Kington Medical Practice, providing group walks for local people to improve health, support recuperation and offer friendly company.

Kington Walks volunteers also carry out regular maintenance of over 30 miles of the area’s local footpaths, improving accessibility and replacing broken stiles, gates and signs.

Since the group was founded in 2011, Kington Walks has succeeded in its aim to put the small market town of Kington on the Herefordshire-Powys border on the map as a Centre for Walking, benefitting the town’s hospitality and retail economy, and enhancing Kington’s unique character.

Volunteers contribute in different ways, for example by leading and back-marking Kington Walking Festival walks in the glorious Herefordshire and Powys countryside, or as weekly Walking for Health leaders, or on working parties to fix the local footpaths.

Strong community support also comes from local businesses, the Kington Chamber of Trade and Kington Town Council.

Chair of the Trustees of Kington Walks, Sarah Lee, said: ‘I am thrilled that our group’s work has been recognised nationally. This is a tribute to so much hard work and commitment over the years, sharing our love of walking and our wonderful local countryside with so many people.

“It is also a tribute to the community of our great little town where people from all walks of life have come together to make so much happen.

“We warmly invite Kington Walks volunteers past and present and all our local supporters and sponsors to join us on Saturday, November 29 from 10.30am until 2pm at Kington’s Market Hall to celebrate this wonderful honour.

“Expect refreshments, a big cake to be cut, and much more.’

In rural communities, where it can feel as though services are stretched, local voluntary initiatives can make a big difference.

One Kington Walks volunteer commented, ‘When we first started the Walking4health scheme, I undertook a leaflet drop on foot to all 2500 houses in the Kington area. The response was amazing, walkers were joining our scheme both pre and post operative, some walkers just wanted to walk in the fresh air in a sociable setting.

“Sadly, two of our walkers had been unable to leave their homes during Covid and had become very anxious about socialising. I am happy to say both walkers are now regular members.”

One member said; “Walking with you guys has transformed my life this year. It’s given me the confidence and motivation to join other groups and activities. I’ve made friends and really filled my time with movement and fun. For once, I am not dreading the winter.”

Kington Walks is one of 231 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

Their work, along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways dedicated volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Late Majesty The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King. 2025 marks the third year of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Recipients are announced annually on November 14, The King’s Birthday.

Award winners this year are wonderfully diverse and include volunteer groups from across the UK.

Representatives of Kington Walks will receive the award crystal and certificate from Mr Edward Harley, Lord-Lieutenant of Hereford in the coming months.

In addition, two volunteers from Kington Walks will attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in May and June 2026, along with other recipients of this year’s award.

To find out more about Kington Walks and how to get involved, visit www.kingtonwalks.org or get in touch on info@kingtonwalks.org