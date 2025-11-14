Hundreds of homes and businesses across Shropshire experience power cut

More than 200 properties were affected by power cuts in the county this morning (November 14).

National Grid reported that 154 properties in Craven Arms lost power due to a fault with underground cables.

The outage was first reported at 9.17am, and engineers were quickly dispatched to the area.

Power is expected to be restored to all properties by 5pm today.

A spokesperson for National Grid said: "We're working to restore power to your area. We became aware of this power cut at 9.17am this morning and immediately began work to restore your supply. We understand how disruptive this is and sincerely apologise for the impact on your day.

"Our engineers are working to get your power back on as quickly as possible."

A further 47 properties in Trench, Telford were without power this morning due to a problem with low-voltage cables.

The outage was reported at 9.19am and is expected to be resolved by 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, one property in Newport was briefly without power.