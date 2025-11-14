Christmas market to return to Apley Farm with record stall holders

Apley Farm Shop, in Stockton near Shifnal, will host the annual event on November 22 and 23 which is expected to welcome more than 30 local enterprises selling handmade gifts, crafts and food among other items.

Linda Harris, business development manager at Apley, said: "We are very excited to not only have our festive market back this year but for it to be the biggest yet.

"Some of the stalls under the canopy in our courtyard will be there for the first time, with the biggest range of unique gifts we've ever had on offer.

"Our resident independent shops will be open as well. It's a great chance to get into the festive spirit and find all you need to prepare for Christmas."

There will also be a Santa's Grotto open at the market and every weekend afterwards and also on December 23 and Christmas Eve.

Apley the custodian of 1,500 acres of woodland, a further 7,000 acres of both in-hand and let farmland and the farm shop which houses a butchery, bakery, café and playbarn.