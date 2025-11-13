Online grooming in the West Midlands has more than doubled since law change - and NSPCC demands change from tech giants

Latest figures show police police forces in Staffordshire, Warwickshire, the West Midlands and West Mercia recorded 391 Sexual Communication with a Child offences in the last year in the West Midlands. This has more than doubled since the year the offence was introduced in 2017/18 (194).

Meanwhile figures provided by 44 police forces across the UK, show that 7,263 Sexual Communication with a Child offences were recorded last year - a record high. Where police forces could be directly compared, the number of crimes had almost doubled (99 per cent) from the year the offence first came into force in 2017/18.

Nationally, of the 2,111 offences where police could identify the platform used by criminals to manipulate and groom children, 40 per cent took place on Snapchat, 9 per cent on WhatsApp and 9 per cent on Facebook and Instagram.

Where gender was known, 80 per cent of children targeted were girls. Meanwhile, the youngest victim of online grooming recorded was a four-year-old boy.

But while these figures represent the offences recorded by police, the real number is likely to be higher due to abuse happening in private spaces and going unreported.

One 14-year-old who contacted Childline said: “I feel so insecure all the time, so, when this guy I’ve met online, who’s a few years older, started flirting with me, that made me feel so special. He seemed to care, but now he’s insisting I send him nudes, and I don’t know if he just gave me attention, so I’d send him nudes.

"I feel like I’ve been tricked but I’m afraid what he might do if I just block him. I can’t control how anxious this makes me feel.”

A parent from the Midlands told the NSPCC Helpline: “I’m really shaken about everything going on, I can’t believe I didn’t realise my daughter was being groomed online. She hasn’t stopped apologising for sending the pictures, I can’t tell her enough times that it wasn’t her fault.”

Now, the NSPCC is demanding change from tech companies to prevent grooming crimes.

The charity has highlighted a range of tools tech companies, Ofcom, and the Government can employ to protect children from perpetrators - warning that online child sexual abuse crimes can have a long-term impact on a child, leaving them with feelings of guilt, shame, depression, confusion, anxiety and fear.

What can be done to prevent abuse?

Implementing tools on a child’s phone that can scan for nude images and identify child sexual abuse material, before it's shared.

Using metadata analysis, which uses background information, like when, where, and how someone is using a platform, to spot suspicious patterns.

It does not read private messages, but it can flag behaviours that suggest grooming, such as adults repeatedly contacting large numbers of children or creating fake profiles.

Create barriers for adult profiles engaging children on social media platforms, like restrictions on who they can search and how many people they can contact.

Tech platform leaders should commit to delivering services which effectively support and balance user safety and privacy.

The NSPCC has warned that safety measures must be introduced at the same time to be effective, working in tandem to ensure harm is prevented across the grooming cycle.

Chris Sherwood, NSPCC chief executive, said: "It’s deeply alarming that online grooming crimes have reached a record high across the UK, taking place on the very platforms children use every day.

“At Childline, we hear first-hand how grooming can devastate young lives. The trauma doesn’t end when the messages stop, it can leave children battling anxiety, depression, and shame for years.

“Tech companies must act now to prevent further escalation. The tools the NSPCC sets out to protect children are ready to use and urgently needed. Importantly, they mean that services can keep children safe while protecting all users' privacy. Children’s safety must be built into platform design from the start, not treated as an afterthought.”

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “This research highlights the serious risks children face online, and we’re clear that industry prioritising clicks and engagement over children’s online safety will no longer be tolerated.

“Our rules demand a safety-first approach in how tech firms design and operate their services in the UK.

"And they’re explicitly designed to tackle pathways to online grooming. By default, on platforms where users connect with each other, children’s profiles and locations – as well as friends and connections – should not be visible to other users, and non-connected accounts should not be able to send them direct messages.

“Tech firms that don’t comply with their duties can expect enforcement action.”

Meta states that they take a strong, multi-layered approach to child safety, combining proactive detection technology, strict policies, and collaboration with law enforcement and industry partners. In early 2025, it removed 6 million pieces of exploitative content, 97% proactively and have taken measures to restrict adult-child interactions, enhances reporting tools, and balances user safety with privacy.

Snapchat have been contacted for comment.