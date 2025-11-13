All three county councillors who represent Builth area – Councillor Jeremy Pugh for Builth Wells, Councillor Gareth Jones for Llanelwedd and Councillor Bryan Davies for Llanafan Fawr have agreed to attend a meeting to give residents a chance to ask them for their views on the issues and pass on their opinions.

The area is currently facing several huge issues including proposals for wind turbines and pylons, proposed changes to Ysgol Calon Cymru and Builth CP School together with the potential effects on neighbouring areas, access to health services, proposed Trunk Road Agency changes to the Castle Street/Station Road/Broad Street road junction layout, and River Wye flooding issues.

At October’s town council meeting, Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond said the proliferation of wind turbine and pylon applications in Mid Wales is ‘like the California Gold Rush of the 19th Century’.

He said Planning and Environment Decisions Wales currently has 17 applications in various stages around Powys and in the Builth Wells area there are currently five applications and a plan for 60 miles of pylons to Carmarthen, as well as Hendy windfarm, which is already in existence.

He called for a meeting at the Strand Hall with the three county councillors who represent Builth Wells and area, saying they need to raise public awareness of the effect the issues will have and increase public engagement in consultation processes.

“All three county councillors have agreed to come to an open meeting and we are looking probably at the end of January for that.”

He said he is attending a mayor’s meeting with Powys and Carmarthen attendees next week and there is another meeting the week after.

He said he hoped to learn from those meetings how to best run Builth’s public meeting because people shouting their views at each other does not help.

“We need more information, we need to listen to everyone and we need to see how we can take what is said at the meeting and move forward with it, to support the people in the area.

“I believe in trying to find a way forward. I will keep everyone up to date on the meeting."

.