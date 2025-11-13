Moment man suffered burns after trying to launch firework from bottom in Birmingham

Shocking footage shows the moment a man suffered burns after trying to launch a firework from his bottom.

A laughing friend ignites the firework using a lighter in the middle of the street, but rather than it taking off, the projectile explodes on the spot causing nasty burns to the victim's backside.

Instead of rushing to his aid, onlookers can be heard laughing in hysterics.

Man suffers burns after trying to launch a firework from his bottom in Birmingham.

The footage - obtained by Birmz Is Grime - is believed to have been filmed in the Birmingham area over the weekend.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) revealed ahead of Bonfire Night last week that firework-related accidents had risen by 42 per cent.

Latest figures from the Home Office said 246 such incidents occurred in 2024/2025, up from 185 in the previous year.

RoSPA said the stats highlighted 'a worrying trend' in unsafe firework use and human error remained the 'primary factor' in more than 75 per cent of incidents.

Rebecca Guy said: “Only adults should handle them and never mix alcohol with lighting fireworks.

"The shocking rise in incidents over the past year is a stark reminder of the dangers they pose when misused."