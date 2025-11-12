Watch: Unmasked Shrewsbury love triangle killer tells cops how he knifed young dad in video as family pay tribute to 'loving and caring' victim
This is the face of love triangle killer Kai Sainz-Stafford, who stabbed a young dad through the heart after going to meet a woman for late-night “fun”.
The 24-year-old was today jailed for six years and two months for killing Sam Siviter, 35 and stabbing another man in a separate incident last year.
Now West Mercia Police has shared dramatic footage from the scene in Lambourn Drive, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury on Thursday, May 1 this year, as well as Sainz-Stafford’s candid police interview, in which he confesses to knifing Mr Siviter.
Transcripts of the interview were read in court, as Sainz-Stafford detailed how he was “f***ing terrified” as Mr Siviter banged on the door.
He was at the home of Hannah Cottrell, a woman he had been flirting with on Facebook, who was also Mr Siviter’s ex.
Mr Siviter attacked Sainz-Stafford with a hammer and punched him, Stafford Crown Court was told.
Sainz-Stafford knifed Mr Siviter three times - once in the leg, once in the knee and once, fatally, through the heart.