The 24-year-old was today jailed for six years and two months for killing Sam Siviter, 35 and stabbing another man in a separate incident last year.

Now West Mercia Police has shared dramatic footage from the scene in Lambourn Drive, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury on Thursday, May 1 this year, as well as Sainz-Stafford’s candid police interview, in which he confesses to knifing Mr Siviter.

Transcripts of the interview were read in court, as Sainz-Stafford detailed how he was “f***ing terrified” as Mr Siviter banged on the door.

Kai Sainz-Stafford. Picture: West Mercia Police

He was at the home of Hannah Cottrell, a woman he had been flirting with on Facebook, who was also Mr Siviter’s ex.

Mr Siviter attacked Sainz-Stafford with a hammer and punched him, Stafford Crown Court was told.

Sainz-Stafford knifed Mr Siviter three times - once in the leg, once in the knee and once, fatally, through the heart.