Remembrance service at two small communities near Kington

Residents at Gladestry and Huntington's Remembrance service

Gladestry and Huntington residents came out in numbers for the poignant family service.

The service was led by Steve Ward, and his wife Ali, who read the names on the memorial. The memorial in the village of Gladestry contains the names of the men from Gladestry and Huntington who were lost in both world wars.

The local children who laid poppies were, Haley, Tom, Rowan, Lewi, Rosie and Max.

Toby laid a wreath representing Gladestry church.

The Gladestry war memorial cross sits in the churchyard of St Mary's Church.

Originally the local community had begun a public collection for a war memorial in 1917.

At a service in 1919, led by The Lord Bishop of Swansea, the war memorial cross was dedicated alongside oak gates and a stained glass window by the font in the church which were also installed as war memorials by the community