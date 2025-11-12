New weather warning issued for Wales including Powys with risk of flooding

For Wednesday, the warning is in place until 23:59 GMT with south and mid Wales expected to bear the brunt of the wet weather.

Friday's warning is in place from 06:00 GMT until 06:00 GMT on Saturday with parts of north, mid and south Wales to be impacted, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office warned spray and surface water may also make travel difficult.

The forecaster predicted between 40-50mm of rain could fall on higher ground, with 20mm-30mm expected more widely on Wednesday.

These are the areas affected by Wednesday's weather warning include Powys, Carmarthenshire, and Neath Port Talbot

The Met Office said that heavy and prolonged rain during Friday into early Saturday could lead to some flooding and disruption.

It said that accumulations of 30-50mm are expected "quite widely, with some places receiving 60-80 mm, and potentially in excess of 100mm over east-facing hills in southeast Wales".

"This, following recent wet weather, could lead to some surface water and river flooding impacts," it added.

"Although some uncertainty exists in the areas of heaviest rainfall, impacts appear more probable across southeast Wales."

The areas covered by Friday's weather warning include Powys, Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthenshire, Wrexham, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd

Details of the yellow weather warning, and an accompanying map of those areas affected, can be found on the Met Office website.

Next week there is a possibility of sleet and possible light snow on Wednesday and Thursday evenings in Mid Wales and the Marches as the unseasonable mild temperatures take a nose dive to something distinctly more wintery.