Powys Health Charity helps boost infant feeding support across Powys

Money raised during May’s Miles, a month-long initiative organised by Powys Health Charity, has been used to fund new equipment and teaching tools.

These include free breast pumps and a range of inclusive breastfeeding dolls which better reflect the diversity of families in Powys.

Consultant midwife Shelly Higgins explained; “Ensuring midwives can provide free access to breast pumps in the immediate postnatal period is a crucial step in supporting new mothers.

“It empowers women to overcome breastfeeding challenges and promotes both maternal and infant health.”

The new breastfeeding dolls represent babies of African-Caribbean, Asian, and Caucasian backgrounds.

“These new dolls mean we can be inclusive and show diversity during discussions and demonstrations with parents-to-be,” said Practice Development Midwife Suzanne Pard Bouchard.

Rachel Mills, Infant Feeding Coordinator, said: “Free breast pumps are a lifeline, especially during a cost-of-living crisis. They support mothers of babies in neonatal units, those awaiting surgery, or struggling with feeding, ensuring every baby gets the best start.”

May’s Miles saw people across Powys take part in a month-long wellbeing challenge which encouraged them to get active, creative, and connected, all while contributing to a vital cause.

It was part of ongoing efforts by Powys Health Charity, which supports the wellbeing of NHS staff, patients, and communities across the county.

Participants could choose any sponsored activity - from walking, cycling, and swimming to reading, knitting, or baking.

Powys Health Charity said the success of May’s Miles is a testament to the power of community spirit and the difference it can make to local healthcare.

Martin O’Brien, Head of Powys Health Charity, commented: “There are so many wonderful causes that support the services we deliver across the Health Board, helping to Improve Infant Feeding across Powys is incredible example of this.

“Powys Health Charity, through the May’s Miles campaign, helped raise awareness and much needed funds for this amazing cause to help support mothers-to-be, new mothers and infants in their early months.”

To find out more or get involved in future campaigns, visit https://powyshealthcharity.wales/